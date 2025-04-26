Sri Lanka strongly condemns Kashmir terror attack
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.
President Dissanayake conveyed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during a phone call yesterday afternoon (April 25). The two leaders spoke for approximately 15 minutes.
The President expressed profound shock and sorrow upon learning of the attack and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s unwavering solidarity and brotherhood with the people of India.
He reiterated Sri Lanka’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, regardless of where it occurs in the world.
Extending heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka to the victims and their families, the President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
The President expressed hope that the current tensions will ease soon and that regional peace and stability will be swiftly restored.
