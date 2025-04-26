2024 A/L exam results released online
Posted by Editor on April 26, 2025 - 6:05 pm
The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have been released online, the Department of Examinations announced.
Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the official website of the department: www.doenets.lk.
