2024 A/L exam results released online

Department of Examinations - Sri Lanka

The results of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination have been released online, the Department of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the official website of the department: www.doenets.lk.

