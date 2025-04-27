Saman De Silva passes away

Posted by Editor on April 27, 2025 - 7:32 am

Sri Lankan singer Saman De Silva has passed away at the age of 69, family sources confirmed.

Saman De Silva was a renowned and popular Baila artist in Sri Lanka.

He was widely celebrated for his contribution to Baila music and was known for many popular songs, including ‘Niyare Piya Nagala’, ‘Punchi Kurulu Kuduwe’, ‘Suroopi Viroopi’ (Epa Epa Rewatenu), ‘Santhosa Wenna Preethi Wenna’, ‘Thana Nilla Dige’, and ‘Pura Handa Neguna’. These songs continue to be favorites among audiences.

Starting his full-time musical career in 1975, Saman De Silva entertained fans in Sri Lanka for over four decades. His lively performances and memorable songs brought joy to many generations.

He was an alumnus of Nalanda College, Colombo.