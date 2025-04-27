Sri Lankan Tri Forces humanitarian team returns after successful mission in Myanmar

Posted by Editor on April 27, 2025 - 9:00 am

The specially deployed Sri Lankan Tri Forces Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team returned home yesterday (April 26) after completing their emergency mission in Myanmar.

They arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Major General Nazeer Majeed, Director General of the Directorate of Research Concept and Doctrine at the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters, warmly welcomed the team, led by Brigadier Punya Karunathilake. Senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, Disaster Management Centre, and the Tri Forces were also present to greet them.

The team was sent to Myanmar on April 5, 2025, following instructions from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Their mission was coordinated under the close supervision of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and actively supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After arriving in Myanmar, the team was immediately deployed to Nay Pyi Taw Province, about 450 kilometers from Yangon. They focused their efforts in Pobba Thiri Township, one of the areas worst affected by the earthquake earlier this month.

Working closely with local authorities, the Sri Lankan team set up mobile medical clinics and carried out rapid assessments to identify urgent health needs. They treated injuries, worked to prevent disease outbreaks, and gave special care to vulnerable groups like women and children living in temporary shelters, including the Ministry of Commerce complex, Lat Lok Toun Pagoda, and Mashikhana Monastery.

Beyond medical help, they also provided psychological support and health education to help communities start recovering from the trauma. Local officials in Myanmar praised Sri Lanka’s quick and heartfelt support, calling it a symbol of the strong friendship between the two countries.