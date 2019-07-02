Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says development will be fast tracked over the next few months.

Speaking at an event at the Temple Trees the Premier said despite the many challenges the government will forge ahead with development.

The Prime Minister said rapid development has been made possible during a short time, adding all Ministers have been informed to complete all programmes underway by September or October.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe added the government never halted on-going projects despite disruptions.

The Premier claimed the government also introduced a number of new projects, stating that large scale social investments have been made over the past five years.

(Source: News Radio)