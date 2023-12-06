DIG Nalaka de Silva released from case over alleged VIP assassination plot

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2023 - 2:15 pm

Former Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) DIG Nalaka de Silva has been released in the case filed over the alleged plot to assassinate former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2019.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the release of the former TID Director Nalaka de Silva after the Attorney General informed the court that ‘insufficient evidence’ was found to support the allegations.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had commenced investigations into this incident based on a complaint lodged by the operations director of the Anti-Corruptions Movement Namal Kumara in 2019.