Directives issued to arrest suspects in Mannar vandalism

Directives have been issued to security units to promptly arrest the suspects involved in hurling rocks at religious places of worship in Mannar, The Secretary of Defence Rt. General Kamal Gunaratne said.

He said the arrest of those responsible will ensure that such incidents do not take place again in future.

Rt. General Gunaratne expressed his views during an observational tour of constructions at the Digavapiya sacred ground.