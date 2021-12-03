Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders temporarily suspended in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Government has temporarily suspended the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders across the country, with immediate effect.

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna says that Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC have been instructed to hold the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders until the ethyl mercaptan odorant level is increased to 14.

The Ministry has taken this decision due to the recent gas explosion incidents reported throughout the country.

They said the decision was taken yesterday.

Therefore, the ministry informed the gas distribution companies to add the standard volume of ethylene propionate, which makes propane gas odorant.

Ethanethiol, commonly known as ethyl mercaptan, is added to natural gas as an odorant, usually in mixtures containing methane. It is what makes propane gas smell and is an additive that is combined with LPG to alert users of a leak.