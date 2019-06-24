Doctors launch token strike in Kalutara
The government doctors in Kalutara district have resorted to 24-hour token strike from 12.00 p.m. this afternoon (24) alleging that Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne was importing substandard medicine used by pregnant mothers and children, the Government Medical Officers Association stated.
Further said that the Government Medical Officers Association’s Executive Committee would meet this evening to decide on further action on the matter.