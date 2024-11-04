Dr. Mothilal de Silva appointed Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2024 - 11:51 am

The Board of Directors of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC has appointed Dr. Mothilal de Silva as an Independent, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective November 4, 2024.

Dr. de Silva brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a career spanning several decades in the telecommunications industry. He is a proven C-level executive known for his strategic thinking and expertise in turning around companies. His work has impacted multiple countries across Asia and the Pacific.

Notably, as Group Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Fiji Ltd, Dr. de Silva transformed the state-owned telecommunications company after more than five years of continuous losses. Under his leadership, the company achieved sustainable profit growth, increased dividends, and made significant investments in network modernization.

He has held several other key positions, including Group Chief Strategy Officer and Group Chief Corporate Officer at Dialog Axiata, General Manager of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service at MTN Networks Pvt Ltd, and Vice President of Process Excellence and Group Operations at Axiata Group Malaysia. He has also served on the Board of Lanka Communication Services Pvt Ltd.

At Dialog Axiata, Dr. de Silva established multiple strategic and operational divisions, mentoring young managers who have since become leaders within Dialog and Axiata subsidiaries. His leadership contributed to the company’s recognition through numerous international and national awards, including GSMA awards and the Asia CSR Award.

Dr. de Silva holds a Doctor of Business Administration from PPA Business School, Paris, for his distinguished work on corporate venture capital and 5G services. His academic background also includes an MSc in IT from Keele University, an MBA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing Management from the Postgraduate Institute of Management in Sri Lanka, a BSc in Engineering, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.