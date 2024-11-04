Man arrested in Minuwangoda for possessing counterfeit currency

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2024 - 9:32 am

A person has been arrested in the Minuwangoda area of the Gampaha Police Division for possessing counterfeit currency notes.

According to the police, five fake 5,000-rupee notes and ninety counterfeit Korean currency notes were found in his possession.

The suspect is a 44-year-old resident of the Nittambuwa area.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Gampaha Police.