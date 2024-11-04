Man arrested in Minuwangoda for possessing counterfeit currency
Posted by Editor on November 4, 2024 - 9:32 am
A person has been arrested in the Minuwangoda area of the Gampaha Police Division for possessing counterfeit currency notes.
According to the police, five fake 5,000-rupee notes and ninety counterfeit Korean currency notes were found in his possession.
The suspect is a 44-year-old resident of the Nittambuwa area.
Further investigations are being conducted by the Gampaha Police.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Wife of Lohan Ratwatte remanded until November 7, 2024 November 4, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court dismisses challenge to November 14 election date November 4, 2024
- Dr. Mothilal de Silva appointed Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC November 4, 2024
- Man arrested in Minuwangoda for possessing counterfeit currency November 4, 2024
- Sri Lanka on track to exceed 2024 tourism target November 4, 2024