Dr. Nandika calls for renewed commitment at Presidential Secretariat

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 16, 2026 - 7:10 pm

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, today (April 16) called on the staff of the Presidential Secretariat to support the President’s people-centred programme with renewed energy and fresh ideas.

He made these remarks while attending the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebration held with the staff this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the event, Dr. Kumanayake extended New Year greetings to the staff and held a cordial interaction with them.

Addressing the gathering, he said the New Year offers an important chance to move forward with renewed lives and fresh perspectives while overcoming the shortcomings and missed opportunities of the past year.

He also stressed the need to build on the work already carried out by the Presidential Secretariat as the country’s main state institution and to move ahead with renewed vigour by drawing strength from the unity reflected in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Dr. Kumanayake also expressed his appreciation to all members of the staff for their contributions so far.

Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretaries to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara and Roshan Gamage, along with other officials of the Presidential Secretariat, were also present at the occasion.