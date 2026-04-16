Former MP Chandana Kathriarachchi arrested with weapons

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 16, 2026 - 2:35 pm

Former Member of Parliament Chandana Kathriarachchi was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division after police recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition during a search of his residence in Piliyandala.

Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler said the search was carried out under a warrant issued by the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.

During the operation, authorities found a hand grenade, two T-56 magazines, 221 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 100 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, and 30 unidentified rounds.

Following the search, the former parliamentarian was taken into police custody.