9 Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with Rs. 24.2 Million equipment
Nine Chinese nationals were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early today (April 16) for allegedly arriving in Sri Lanka to commit computer-related financial crimes.
Sri Lanka Customs also seized electronic communication equipment worth Rs. 24.2 million from them.
The suspects arrived from Kunming, China, at 12:25 AM on China Eastern Airlines flight MU-6912.
Airport Customs officers found that they had concealed 383 used mobile phones, 101 tablet computers, and 6 Wi-Fi routers on their bodies and inside their clothing using cello tape.
The group is currently being detained by Airport Customs officers while further investigations are underway.
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