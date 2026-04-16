9 Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with Rs. 24.2 Million equipment

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 16, 2026 - 10:46 am

Nine Chinese nationals were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early today (April 16) for allegedly arriving in Sri Lanka to commit computer-related financial crimes.

Sri Lanka Customs also seized electronic communication equipment worth Rs. 24.2 million from them.

The suspects arrived from Kunming, China, at 12:25 AM on China Eastern Airlines flight MU-6912.

Airport Customs officers found that they had concealed 383 used mobile phones, 101 tablet computers, and 6 Wi-Fi routers on their bodies and inside their clothing using cello tape.

The group is currently being detained by Airport Customs officers while further investigations are underway.