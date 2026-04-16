Sri Lanka expressway revenue tops Rs. 229 million in five days

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 16, 2026 - 8:48 am

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says Sri Lanka’s expressways generated Rs. 229.2 million in revenue from April 10 to April 15, 2026, with more than 610,000 vehicles using the network during the period.

The RDA said a total of 610,325 vehicles traveled on the expressway network over the five days.

The highest daily income was recorded on April 10, 2026, when revenue reached Rs. 59,815,450 in a single day.