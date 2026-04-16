Apr 16 2026 April 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka expressway revenue tops Rs. 229 million in five days

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 16, 2026 - 8:48 am
Expressway in Sri Lanka

(Photo by Dithira Hettiarachchi on Unsplash)

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says Sri Lanka’s expressways generated Rs. 229.2 million in revenue from April 10 to April 15, 2026, with more than 610,000 vehicles using the network during the period.

The RDA said a total of 610,325 vehicles traveled on the expressway network over the five days.

The highest daily income was recorded on April 10, 2026, when revenue reached Rs. 59,815,450 in a single day.

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