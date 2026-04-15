SLTB earns Rs. 1 Billion in six days during New Year travel rush

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 15, 2026 - 2:15 pm

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) earned Rs. 1 billion in revenue within six days by operating special transport services for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, its Chairman, Sajeewa Nandana Kanakarathna, said.

Speaking at a press conference held today, he said the income was generated from services provided to people traveling to their hometowns for the festive season.

He said April 11, 2026, was recorded as the highest revenue-earning day in the SLTB’s history, with revenue reaching Rs. 213 million.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) said special bus services will begin from today (April 15) to assist passengers returning to Colombo and other main cities after spending the New Year in their hometowns.

NTC Director General Nilan Miranda said more than 400,000 passengers traveled from Colombo to their hometowns for the New Year using private buses.

He added that passengers who are charged excessive fares can lodge complaints via the NTC hotline, 1955.

Meanwhile, Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Chairman Gemunu Wijeratne said more than 4,000 buses have been deployed to transport people returning from their hometowns.