Sri Lanka government offices to remain open as usual April 15-17

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 15, 2026 - 10:54 am

Sri Lankan government offices and institutions will remain open as usual on April 15, 16 and 17, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government announced.

The Ministry said the decision was taken to better meet public needs, although there had earlier been plans to handle government duties through an online system during these three days as an energy-saving measure.

Due to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, public servants were given leave only for two days, on Monday and Tuesday (April 14).

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission said extra buses will be added to service from today (April 15) depending on the needs of passengers returning from their hometowns after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Director of Operations Ms. Sherin Athukorala said all Provincial Transport Authorities have been given the necessary instructions for this purpose.

At the same time, the Department of Railways said office trains will operate as usual since today is a normal working day.

Sri Lanka Railways Transportation Superintendent Mr. Asanka Samarasinghe said additional trains will also be added based on passenger demand.