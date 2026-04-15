Sri Lanka sends 240 Iranian Navy personnel back to Iran

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 15, 2026 - 9:24 am

The Sri Lankan government yesterday (April 14) took steps to send 240 Iranian Navy personnel, who had been under Sri Lanka’s protection, back to Iran.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara said the group includes 32 Iranian sailors who were rescued from the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena, which came under an American attack in waters near Sri Lanka.

The group also includes 204 personnel who were on board the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Bushehr.

The naval personnel were taken from their temporary accommodation to the airport under tight security.

According to reports, arrangements were made to send them from Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on a special Turkish aircraft.