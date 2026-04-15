Sri Lanka sends 240 Iranian Navy personnel back to Iran
The Sri Lankan government yesterday (April 14) took steps to send 240 Iranian Navy personnel, who had been under Sri Lanka’s protection, back to Iran.
Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara said the group includes 32 Iranian sailors who were rescued from the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena, which came under an American attack in waters near Sri Lanka.
The group also includes 204 personnel who were on board the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Bushehr.
The naval personnel were taken from their temporary accommodation to the airport under tight security.
According to reports, arrangements were made to send them from Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on a special Turkish aircraft.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka government offices to remain open as usual April 15-17 April 15, 2026
- Sri Lanka sends 240 Iranian Navy personnel back to Iran April 15, 2026
- President joins New Year housewarming in Galnewa April 14, 2026
- Prime Minister Harini calls for unity, renewal and a better future April 14, 2026
- Sri Lanka President calls for unity and resilience for Sinhala and Tamil New Year April 14, 2026