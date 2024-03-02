Dr. Saman Ratnayake remanded until March 14, 2024

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2024 - 1:45 pm

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Saman Ratnayake, who was arrested over the import of substandard human Immunoglobulin injections on Friday (March 01), has been remanded until March 14, 2024.



He was ordered to be remanded when he was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this morning (March 02).

Dr. Saman Ratnayake was placed under arrest 9 hours after he arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises on Friday morning (March 01) to provide a statement.