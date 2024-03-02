Sri Lanka Air Force celebrates 73rd anniversary
Posted by Editor on March 2, 2024 - 8:00 am
The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) proudly celebrates its 73rd anniversary today (March 02), marking over seven decades of service to the nation.
The SLAF asserts that it remains steadfast in its duty as the guardians of Sri Lanka’s skies and as able contributors to achieving sustainable peace.
