Department of Examinations announced dates of Scholarship Exam, O/L, A/L

Posted by Editor on March 1, 2024 - 6:28 pm

The Department of Examinations has announced the dates for several major school examinations in Sri Lanka to be held in the year 2024.

Accordingly, the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examinations 2023 are scheduled to take place from May 06 to May 15, 2024, while Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2024 is set for September 15, 2024.

In addition, the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examinations 2024 will take place from November 25 to December 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, said that the dates for the 2024 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination will be announced later.