Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen reassigned to Kurunegala Hospital
The Health Services Committee of the Public Services Commission has ordered the Health Ministry to reassign Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.
Dr. Shafi attached to Kurunegala Hospital was sent on compulsory leave after being accused of performing illegal sterilisation operations.
The Secretary of the Health Services Committee of the Public Services Commission in a letter to the Health Secretary said the disciplinary actions against Dr. Shafi has been terminated as the allegations against him have not been proved by the written and oral evidence of the report submitted by the Expert Committee that investigated the allegations against him.
