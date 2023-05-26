May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Dasun Shanaka hasn’t lived up to even 1% of expectations in IPL – Virender Sehwag

Posted in
Dasun Shanaka - Sri Lankan cricketer

Gujarat Titans’ Dasun Shanaka (R) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, 2023. (Photo by R.SATISH BABU / AFP via Getty Images)

Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Gujarat Titan’s Dasun Shanaka has disappointed the most in this season’s Indian Premier League, saying the Sri Lankan “hasn’t lived up to even 1 percent to the expectations” set for him.

“I’m not worried about the bowling too much. Coming to the batting, I am worried about Dasun Shanaka. Gujarat can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph in place of him. Shanaka’s form has been disappointing. We had huge expectations from him and he hasn’t lived up to even 1% of them. The Titans should play (Abhinav) Manohor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes,” Sehwag said in a chat with Cricbuzz before GT’s Qualifier 2 clash with Mumbai Indians.

Shanaka has played 3 matches in the IPL and scored 9,0, 17 respectively.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY