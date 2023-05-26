Dasun Shanaka hasn’t lived up to even 1% of expectations in IPL – Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Gujarat Titan’s Dasun Shanaka has disappointed the most in this season’s Indian Premier League, saying the Sri Lankan “hasn’t lived up to even 1 percent to the expectations” set for him.

“I’m not worried about the bowling too much. Coming to the batting, I am worried about Dasun Shanaka. Gujarat can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph in place of him. Shanaka’s form has been disappointing. We had huge expectations from him and he hasn’t lived up to even 1% of them. The Titans should play (Abhinav) Manohor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes,” Sehwag said in a chat with Cricbuzz before GT’s Qualifier 2 clash with Mumbai Indians.

Shanaka has played 3 matches in the IPL and scored 9,0, 17 respectively.