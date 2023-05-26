Dasun Shanaka hasn’t lived up to even 1% of expectations in IPL – Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Gujarat Titan’s Dasun Shanaka has disappointed the most in this season’s Indian Premier League, saying the Sri Lankan “hasn’t lived up to even 1 percent to the expectations” set for him.
“I’m not worried about the bowling too much. Coming to the batting, I am worried about Dasun Shanaka. Gujarat can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph in place of him. Shanaka’s form has been disappointing. We had huge expectations from him and he hasn’t lived up to even 1% of them. The Titans should play (Abhinav) Manohor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes,” Sehwag said in a chat with Cricbuzz before GT’s Qualifier 2 clash with Mumbai Indians.
Shanaka has played 3 matches in the IPL and scored 9,0, 17 respectively.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka to commence Cannabis cultivation project May 26, 2023
- Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen reassigned to Kurunegala Hospital May 26, 2023
- Dasun Shanaka hasn’t lived up to even 1% of expectations in IPL – Virender Sehwag May 26, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 26, 2023
- Sri Lanka decides to increase Fuel quota from June, 2023 May 26, 2023
- Deputy Principal injured in shooting at Balapitiya May 26, 2023
- Sri Lanka needs to boost entrepreneurship to overcome ongoing crisis – Central Bank Governor May 26, 2023