Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (May 26), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.295.62 while the selling rate is at Rs.308.54 today.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 26, 2023
- Sri Lanka decides to increase Fuel quota from June, 2023 May 26, 2023
- Deputy Principal injured in shooting at Balapitiya May 26, 2023
- Sri Lanka needs to boost entrepreneurship to overcome ongoing crisis – Central Bank Governor May 26, 2023
- Sri Lanka among 15 most miserable countries May 25, 2023
- Sri Lanka could wrap up debt restructure talks by Sept, president says May 25, 2023
- Dinesh Schaffter’s remains exhumed May 25, 2023