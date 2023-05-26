Sri Lanka decides to increase Fuel quota from June, 2023

Fuel quota currently allowed on the National Fuel Pass (QR system) in Sri Lanka will be increased from next month (June), the Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said.

Posting on Twitter, the Energy Minister revealed that the current quota will be increased, for all vehicles, from the fuel price revision scheduled to take place in June.

He said the decision was taken at the meeting held yesterday (May 25) afternoon with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) finance, commercial and marketing divisions.

He said the CEYPETCO cargo plan, finances and distribution plans were also reviewed during the meeting.