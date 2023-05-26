Deputy Principal injured in shooting at Balapitiya
Posted in Local News
A Deputy Principal of Ambalangoda Dharmashoka Vidyalaya was shot at by unidentified gunmen near the Balapitiya Court this morning (May 26), Police said.
The principal was on his way to work on his motorcycle when he was shot at, Police said.
However he managed to come to the Ambalangoda police on his motorcycle with gunshot injuries.
