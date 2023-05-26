May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka to commence Cannabis cultivation project

Cannabis

A pilot project to cultivate cannabis within the Board of Investment (BOI) zone in Katunayake, Sri Lanka has been approved by an expert committee and is expected to start soon, State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama said.

Speaking further on the matter, Minister Amunugama stated that the proposed project would be initiated with the involvement of an investor.

