Sri Lanka President instructs to install high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to install high-tech scanning inspection machines in the VIP passenger terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The relevant directive was given in a bid to prevent illegal goods smuggled into the country via the VIP terminal.

Customs officials explained that although there are several scanning machines and checkpoints at the general passenger terminals of BIA, no such scan machines have been set up at the VIP terminal.

Thus, several bags go unchecked through the said terminal, thereby providing an easy channel for illegal goods to be brought into the country, they said.

Highly advanced checkpoints and scanners are widely available with passenger and VIP terminals at airports across the world, Custom officials further stated.

While the Head of State called for these scanners to be installed at the special departure terminals, Presidential Secretariat Saman Ekanayake further instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to compile a report on the matter.