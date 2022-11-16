Driving licences to be issued for individuals with total deafness

A pilot project for providing light vehicle driving licenses for individuals with total deafness will kick off in Gampaha District today (November 16).

The Cabinet of Ministers recently gave the approval for the request that has been made by the Sri Lanka Central Federation of the Deaf for nearly 40 years.

Based on the progress of this pilot program, light vehicle driving licenses will be issued to close to 300,000 members of the Sri Lanka Central Federation of the Deaf.