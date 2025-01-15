Drug kingpin ‘Wele Suda’ and associates sentenced for money laundering
The Colombo High Court today (January 15) found notorious drug kingpin Gampola Vidanalage Samantha Kumara, alias ‘Wele Suda,’ his wife, and another woman guilty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for amassing illegal assets through drug trafficking.
The court sentenced each of them to eight years of rigorous imprisonment after a lengthy trial, with the verdict delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige.
Additionally, the court imposed fines on the convicts and ordered authorities to confiscate the illegally acquired assets, including properties, money, and gold jewelry, which were earned through the illicit drug trade, particularly heroin trafficking.
