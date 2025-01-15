12-hour water cut in Colombo tomorrow
January 15, 2025
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) states that the water supply will be suspended for 12 hours in Colombo 12, 13, 14, and 15 from 6:00 PM tomorrow (January 16) to 6:00 AM the following day.
The suspension is due to essential maintenance work on the main pipeline supplying water to Colombo.
