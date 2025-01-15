12-hour water cut in Colombo tomorrow

Posted by Editor on January 15, 2025 - 11:26 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) states that the water supply will be suspended for 12 hours in Colombo 12, 13, 14, and 15 from 6:00 PM tomorrow (January 16) to 6:00 AM the following day.

The suspension is due to essential maintenance work on the main pipeline supplying water to Colombo.