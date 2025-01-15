Motorcycle gunmen open fire on house in Dodangoda

Posted by Editor on January 15, 2025 - 8:40 am

The Dodangoda Police have reported a shooting incident at a house in the Wilpatha area of Dodangoda early this morning (January 15).

According to initial reports, two individuals on a motorcycle fired four shots at a window of the house.

No one was injured in the incident. Officers from the Kalutara District Crime Investigation Unit have launched an investigation, with additional support from Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

The Dodangoda Police continue to investigate to uncover further details about the incident.