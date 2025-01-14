Sri Lanka to launch Digital National Identity Cards in January 2025

The issuance of digital National Identity Cards (NICs) in Sri Lanka is set to commence this month, according to Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne.

Speaking at a media briefing today (January 14), he announced that all new NICs would transition to a digital format to address the significant delays in the current system.

The implementation of the digital NIC system is estimated to cost Rs. 20 billion. To ease the financial burden, half of this cost will be covered with assistance from India.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that while an Indian company will provide technical support, all personal data will remain under the exclusive control of the Sri Lankan government, ensuring privacy and security.