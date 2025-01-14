President Dissanayake receives warm welcome upon arrival in Beijing for state visit

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in China today (January 14), at around 10:25 AM Beijing time, for a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President was warmly welcomed at Beijing International Airport with a ceremonial reception by the Chinese military, and was formally greeted by China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

The route leading to the airport was adorned with the national flags of both Sri Lanka and China, reflecting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will engage in various activities, including visits focused on technological and agricultural development, as well as poverty alleviation efforts. He will also participate in important business meetings and discussions.

Several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and China are expected to be signed during the visit.

The President’s delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, and Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Majintha Jayesinghe.