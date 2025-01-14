Sri Lanka President’s 2025 Thai Pongal message: Unity, Gratitude and Sustainability

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the profound cultural and ecological significance of Thai Pongal, highlighting its alignment with Sri Lanka’s transformative “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative.

He called for unity and collective action to foster a sustainable, harmonious, and culturally enriched society.

Thai Pongal Day Message of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

The Thai Pongal festival, also known as the “Harvest Festival,” is observed with profound reverence by Tamil and Hindu communities worldwide. This significant occasion is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun, the Earth, rain, and cattle for their indispensable contributions to a bountiful harvest.

This festival is celebrated on the first day of the month of “Thai” according to the Tamil calendar. The festival marks the commencement of the Sun’s northward journey, referred to as “Uttarayana.” Beyond its agricultural significance, Thai Pongal embodies the spirit of renewal and symbolizes the values of harmony and coexistence within human society, both internally and externally.

This celebration signifies not only a pivotal shift in direction but also underscores the importance of harmonious coexistence—both within society and with the environment. At a time when Sri Lanka has embarked on the transformative “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, aimed at fostering ecological and ethical progress, the values symbolized by Thai Pongal align profoundly with the objectives of this initiative, reflecting the inseparable bond between humanity and nature.

Thai Pongal serves as a source of cultural rejuvenation, instilling renewed hope and inspiration in our collective lives. As we embrace the New Year with renewed vigor and aspirations for a “beautiful life,” we are presented with a significant opportunity to collaborate toward building an environmentally conscious and culturally enriched society. By prioritizing sustainable development and championing lasting peace and unity, we reaffirm our commitment to leading with integrity, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to fulfilling our responsibilities to the nation and its people.

I invite everyone to come together with a shared sense of purpose and commitment to ensure the prosperity and well-being of our nation, cherishing the joy and happiness that enrich the lives of all Sri Lankans. May this Thai Pongal celebration be a blessing and a guiding light, inspiring hope and optimism for a brighter future.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Sri Lankans and Hindu devotees around the world for a prosperous and joyous Thai Pongal, filled with gratitude, harmony, and abundance!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

January 14, 2025