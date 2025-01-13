TRCSL denies mobile package price hike reports

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) states that reports claiming mobile phone service providers have increased the prices of their mobile packages are false.

Speaking to the media, TRCSL Director Indrajith Handapangoda clarified that no mobile package approved for service providers has been given permission to increase its prices.

Director Indrajith Handapangoda further elaborated:

“As the Director responsible for price approvals related to telecommunication services at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, I categorically state that the reports suggesting an increase in mobile package prices are untrue. Under the authority granted to the TRCSL by the Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, no service provider has been authorized to raise prices of any approved mobile package.”

“Upon learning of this news, the Commission promptly inquired with all mobile service providers. All of them confirmed that no price increases had been made. They have also submitted written confirmation to the Commission. Therefore, we urge the public not to be misled by such false rumors.”

“However, if any customer encounters a price increase in the mobile package they have activated, we request them to promptly report it to the Commission with accurate details. Any unauthorized price increase would constitute a violation of the license conditions granted to the service providers by the Commission. In such cases, the Commission has the authority to take action against the service providers as per the provisions of the Act.”