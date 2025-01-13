Sri Lankan President Dissanayake leaves for four-day visit to China

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed the country a short while ago to commence a four-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the visit will take place from January 14 to 17, 2025.

During the visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath; the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake; and the Director-General of Government Information, H.S.K.J. Bandara.