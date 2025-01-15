Sri Lanka President pays tribute at Mao Zedong mausoleum

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a state visit to China, visited the exhibition hall showcasing the history of the Communist Party of China today (January 15).

Following this, President Dissanayake toured the historic Prince Kung’s Palace Museum.

Later, he paid his respects by offering flowers at the Mao Zedong Memorial, which is dedicated to the founding leader of the People’s Republic of China.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake, also participated in these events.