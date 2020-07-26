Minister Prasanna Ranatunga says drug racketeers must be served the death penalty.

Speaking at a rally in Minuwangoda the Minister said narcotics has become a social concern across the island.

Minister Ranatunga added drug racketeers must not continue to be supported by the public’s taxes.

The Minister stated that a major crackdown was enforced in the country against drug dealers following the election of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at present, adding the struggle to eradicate the drug menace will continue.

(Source: News Radio)