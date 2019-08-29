A person has been arrested in Wattala, Hendala with ‘Ice’ and ‘Hashish’ worth over Rs. 15 million.

Police stated that search of a three-wheeler at the St. Sebastian Road in Handala, Wattala had led to the discovery of 1.157 kilogram of Methamphetamine 413 grams of Hashish.

The suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Hendala, was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau along with Rs 124,980 in his possession earned from drug trafficking.