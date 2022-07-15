Dullas Alahapperuma to contest for Presidency

Parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma says he will contest for the Presidency when nominations are called next week in Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the former minister pledged to commit to work towards the restoration of economic stability in the country and to protect law and order.

“The Sri Lankan people are going through a period of transition, experiencing many political, economic and social activities that have never been seen before in history,” he said.

“I strongly believe that the people of this country should not suffer any more hardship, hardship or despair under such a situation,” the MP added.

Following the voting in the House, a Member of Parliament will be appointed for the presidency on July 20.