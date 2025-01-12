Duminda Silva transferred to Colombo National Hospital
R. Duminda Silva, who is serving a death sentence for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, was transferred from the Welikada Prison Hospital to the National Hospital in Colombo due to a sudden illness, according to a senior official from the Department of Prisons.
Duminda Silva, who had been staying in the Welikada Prison Hospital for several months, was moved to a regular prison ward on the evening of January 10, 2025, based on a recommendation from a medical board.
However, according to sources, he was readmitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital later that night due to a sudden illness.
As his condition worsened, he was subsequently transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo.
