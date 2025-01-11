Duminda Silva moved from prison hospital to regular ward

R. Duminda Silva, who is serving a death sentence for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, was transferred from the Welikada Prison Hospital to a regular ward on the evening of January 10, 2025.

This move follows the recommendation of a specialist doctor and a medical board, which concluded that his continued stay at the prison hospital was unnecessary.

Prisons Commissioner and media spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake confirmed that Silva had been at the prison hospital based on medical advice.

Prior to his hospitalization, Silva had been receiving inpatient treatment at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

The Commissioner General of Prisons had requested an evaluation of his condition, leading to the appointment of an 18-member specialist medical team.

The medical team’s report, delivered on January 10, 2025 stated that Silva no longer requires treatment at the prison hospital or any other medical facility.

However, it recommended that immediate medical care be available should any complications arise.

The Welikada Superintendent has been instructed to take swift action if needed.