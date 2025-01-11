13 injured as bus veers off road near Passara

A private bus traveling from Colombo to Passara met with an accident near the 10th-mile post area in Passara today (January 11) at around 6:30 AM.

According to sources, the bus veered off the road, with its front portion sliding into a precipice before stopping after hitting a tree.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Thirteen injured individuals have been admitted to the Passara Hospital.

The condition of the injured is reported to be non-serious.