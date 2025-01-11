Sri Lanka raises excise duty on liquor and cigarettes effective January 11, 2025

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in the excise duty on liquor and cigarettes, effective midnight on January 10, 2025.

This adjustment was made under a Gazette notification issued by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

The revision is authorized under Section 22 of the Excise Ordinance (Chapter 52).

Starting January 11, 2025, the excise duty on liquor will rise by 6%. As a result, the price of a 750 ml bottle of special liquor will increase by at least Rs. 106, with prices of other types of liquor rising by 5%.

The revised rates have been communicated to the Excise Commissioner by the Department of Public Finance.

In addition, the Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC) has announced a hike in cigarette prices across four categories.

From January 11, 2025, the price of Capstan and John Player cigarettes will increase by Rs. 5 per stick, while the 83mm Gold Leaf will see a Rs. 10 increase per stick.