Minister Jayatissa refutes Rs. 7 Million claim on ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ launch

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2025 - 7:43 pm

Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa addressed Parliament today (January 10) to refute a claim made by opposition MP Chamara Sampath Dasanayake.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (January 9), opposition MP Dasanayake alleged that Rs. 7 million had been spent on the launch ceremony of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

Minister Dr. Jayatissa stated that this claim is false and clarified that only Rs. 900,000 was approved for expenses, which has not yet been paid.

He further emphasized that the statements made in Parliament yesterday regarding the matter are entirely untrue.

Specifically, he denied allegations about costs for creating a website, paying a musician, or composing the program’s song.

Dr. Jayatissa assured Parliament that the project has not incurred, and will not incur, expenses exceeding Rs. 900,000.