Udayanga Weeratunga arrested
Posted by Editor on January 10, 2025 - 1:41 pm
Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, has been arrested by the Mirihana Police.
This is in connection with an allegation of assaulting a neighbor.
He is scheduled to be presented before the court today (January 10).
