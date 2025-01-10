Jan 10 2025 January 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 NoComment

Udayanga Weeratunga arrested

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2025 - 1:41 pm

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, has been arrested by the Mirihana Police.

This is in connection with an allegation of assaulting a neighbor.

He is scheduled to be presented before the court today (January 10).

