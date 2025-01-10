Sri Lankan Government clarifies valid Visa categories for employment in Korea

Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath addressed Parliament on January 9, 2025 stating that only two visa categories – E-09 and E-07 – are valid for Sri Lankans seeking employment or business opportunities in Korea.

The E-09 visa, he explained, is issued under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Sri Lanka and Korea, allowing Sri Lankans to work in Korea. The E-07 visa is designated for Sri Lankan businesspeople to engage in business activities in Korea.

Responding to a query by MP Lakmali Hemachandra, Minister Herath clarified that the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) has no involvement with the E-08 visa category. Since individuals who traveled to Korea under the E-08 visa are not registered with the SLFEB, their numbers and current statuses remain unknown. Consequently, the SLFEB cannot assist or intervene in cases where E-08 visa holders face difficulties.

Minister Herath emphasized that the E-08 visa is not legally recognized by the Sri Lankan Government for employment purposes in Korea. He revealed that the MoU enabling the issuance of E-08 visas was signed illegally by former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara. The MoU was personally signed by Nanayakkara with the Mayor of Wando Province County in Korea, without Cabinet approval, as required for such agreements.

A further investigation revealed irregularities in the MoU. It was based on an agreement between Pakistan and Korea but erroneously applied to Sri Lanka. The document stipulated that compensation and other procedures for workers in distress should be directed to the Pakistan Embassy in Korea, further highlighting its flawed nature.

Minister Herath criticized the former minister for failing to read the MoU before signing it and for bypassing proper legal channels. He noted that the MoU was not available at the SLFEB but was instead found in a separate office of the Ministry.

To address the issue, the Sri Lankan Government will cease sending workers to Korea under the E-08 visa system and plans to work with the Foreign Ministry to develop relief measures for those affected by this illegal arrangement.