High Court judge Ranga Dissanayake appointed Director General of Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2025 - 10:25 am

High Court Judge Ranga Srinath Abeywickrema Dissanayake has been appointed as the new Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The appointment, made by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is effective from today (January 10).

This follows the resignation of High Court Judge W.K.D. Wijerathne from the position on October 7, 2024.