NMRA to reduce prices of 90 essential medicines
Posted by Editor on January 10, 2025 - 9:59 am
The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has planned to reduce the prices of 90 types of medicines.
However, the process has been hindered by ongoing legal proceedings initiated by several pharmaceutical companies in district courts.
A senior NMRA official stated that these obstacles will be addressed promptly, with a motion expected to be submitted to provide further details on the matter.
Once these issues are resolved, the NMRA announced that the price reductions for medicines will be implemented without delay.
